SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – Recently, Springfield Elks Lodge #1560 presented Elks Dictionaries to 83 young third graders at Union Street School. Springfield Elks Lodge has been presenting the Elks Dictionaries for close to 20 years.

Pictured left to right are Elks member Eugene Siliski, Past Exalted Ruler Vicki Siliski, teachers Breanna Cavacas, Arina Keenan, and Cathy Pollard, Exalted Ruler Carolee Murchie, and Trustee Victor Baskevich.