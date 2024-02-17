Springfield Elks December Student of the Month

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Student of the Month program of the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks recognizes young men and women for achievements in school and community life, hobbies, athletics, club, and community service. The Springfield Elks Lodge is pleased to recognize Ella Donahue, a student at Springfield High School, as the Elks Student of the Month for December.

Ella, daughter of Brenden and Kathleen Donahue, is a sophomore, who consistently works to do her very best in whatever it is she is doing. Ella is humble, conscientious, and a determined student, who is a pleasure to have in class. She is open and frequently contributes to class discussions, shares ideas, and helps her peers.

Ella adds to the betterment of the school whether it is in academics, sports (soccer, indoor track), socially, or in the other clubs in which she participates (Student Council & AWARE).