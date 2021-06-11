Springfield Elks announce 2021 scholarship recipients

SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Springfield Elks are proud to announce the following 2021 lodge scholarship recipients who exemplify academic achievement, leadership, and community service.

Graeffn Anderson, a high school senior at Vermont Academy, will be attending Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute for architecture. Parents are Scott Anderson and Tara Verheide of Ludlow, Vt.

Anna Ondre, a high school senior at Springfield High School, will be attending the University of Tampa for marine science. Parents are Kevin and Maggie Ondre of Springfield, Vt.

Gwenyth Roundy, a high school senior at Springfield High School, will be attending the University of Vermont for education. Mother is Stephanie Machado of Springfield, Vt.

Congratulations to the recipients and all of our surrounding high school graduating seniors.