Scholarship for Andover seniors

ANDOVER, Vt. – Are you a graduating high school senior who lives in Andover and plans to continue your education? Or, do you know someone who is? The Andover Scholarship Committee has been offering first year college/university/tech/trade school scholarships to qualified Andover students since the mid-1990s.

You can find and download a scholarship application at www.andovervt.org/s/Andover-Scholarship-Application-2023.pdf.

The scholarship is competitive, based on your commitment and service to the community, not on your GPA. All graduating high school seniors who live in Andover and are continuing their education are encouraged to apply. Applications will only be considered in the spring of each year.

If you are a graduating high school senior who lives in Andover and has been accepted into military service after graduation, please contact the Andover Town Clerk, Jeanette Haight, at clerk@vermontel.net, so that the scholarship committee can thank you for your service. The military “thank you” does not require an application.

Completed scholarship applications are due May 11. Interviews are to be scheduled for early June.