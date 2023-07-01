Rockingham Library celebrates summer reading kick-off

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – The Rockingham Free Public Library is thrilled to announce its highly anticipated summer reading kick-off event, featuring a captivating performance of “Oma” by Sandglass Theater, followed by the 14th annual Stuffed Animal Sleepover. This exciting, all-ages event will take place on July 10, at 5 p.m.

“Oma,” presented by the renowned Sandglass Theater, is a heartwarming and enchanting puppet show that tells the story of an old woman and her lively imagination. Through the power of puppetry and storytelling, Sandglass Theater creates a magical experience that will captivate audiences of all ages. The performance will be filled with laughter, wonder, and the joy of shared storytelling.

Following the performance, the Rockingham Free Public Library will host its 14th annual Stuffed Animal Sleepover. Youth and adults are invited to bring their favorite stuffed animals to spend a night at the library. The stuffed animals will have a grand adventure, exploring the library after hours, participating in fun activities, and enjoying a special story time just for them. Children will bid their furry friends farewell, leaving them in the library’s care overnight. The next day, they can return to pick up their stuffed animals and watch the video of what their animals did in the library overnight.

This summer reading kick-off event is a celebration of literacy, creativity, and the joy of reading. It aims to encourage children and families to explore the wonderful world of books and imagination. The Rockingham Free Public Library believes in the power of reading to inspire, educate, and bring communities together.

“We are thrilled to kick off our summer reading program with such an incredible performance by Sandglass Theater, and the annual stuffed animal sleepover,” said youth services librarian Sam Howard. “This event combines the magic of puppetry, storytelling, and the beloved tradition of stuffed animal sleepovers. We hope to foster a love for reading, spark imagination, and create lasting memories for our community.”

The summer reading kick-off with the performance of “Oma” by Sandglass Theater and the 14th annual Stuffed Animal Sleepover is a free event, open to the public. “Oma” is presented with funding support from the Vermont Department of Libraries and the Vermont Early Literacy Initiative, which is hosted by Vermont Humanities Council. For more information about the event and other library programs, please visit www.rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, or stop by the library at 65 Westminster Street in Bellows Falls.