Plymouth Schoolhouse expands

PLYMOUTH, Vt. – On Tuesday, Oct. 29, Let’s Grow Kids, and Windsor County lawmakers and selectboard members, business leaders, and community members held a program tour celebrating the recent expansion of the Plymouth Schoolhouse, the only licensed, full-year child care program in Plymouth.

Through new public investment from Act 76, the Plymouth Schoolhouse was able to expand its program into a second classroom, hire additional staff, and create four new infant and toddler spaces for the Windsor County community. The event featured a tour of the program led by program owner Lauren Skaskiw, remarks from Let’s Grow Kids CEO Aly Richards, and the opportunity to hear from several parents of children attending the program. This program expansion is already having positive impacts on the Plymouth community, and is a local example of the progress being made on child care statewide through new public investment.