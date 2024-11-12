October Elks BFUHS Student of the Month

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Juan Lopez Cancino has been named the October Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School. Juan, a senior, is the son of Yesenia Cancino of Bellows Falls, Vt.

Always friendly and willing to help, Cancino’s personality is an asset to any class or group he joins. He goes out of his way to help in many areas, often without being asked. Not only does he help, but he is inclusive of others, and is often seen helping his classmates when they struggle academically. He works hard to do well in his classes as he engages in discussions and offers insightful comments.

Interested in learning and improving his skills all he can, Cancino is rarely absent from school. His education is important to him. A valued member of the culinary program at the River Valley Technical Center, Cancino has developed a passion for the culinary field, is interested in pursuing a degree in culinary arts, and eventually owning his own restaurant. He has a plan.

Not only involved in his classes, Cancino is active in various groups whose goal is to make BFUHS and the general community better places. Through participating in the BFUHS Students of Color group, Getting to Y, and a local youth services program called Friends for Change, Cancino has demonstrated a dedication to leadership, civic engagement, youth behavior, and community and school culture.

Clearly deserving of recognition, BFUHS and the Elks are proud to have Cancino represent us as a Student of the Month.