Moriah Howarth, Student of the Month

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Moriah Howarth has been named the February Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School. Moriah, a senior, is the daughter of Andy and Lisa Howarth of Bellows Falls.

As academics are important to her, Moriah works hard to get good grades in her classes. She is attentive in class, participates in group activities, and is always willing to help her classmates. Moriah does not like to miss school, and she has near perfect attendance. When she is absent or excused early she is proactive in getting her work done. She comes to school every day eager to learn. Always willing to offer a friendly smile or word of encouragements to staff and her classmates, she is respectful in her dealings with the school community.

Moriah’s positive attitude and willingness to help others make her an asset to any group, class, or activity she joins. A valued member of her Health Science class at the River Valley Tech Center, her tech instructor describes her as diligent, focused, and hard-working, with maturity and understanding beyond her years. She also noted that Moriah brings a real-world perspective to their classroom work by sharing stories and experiences that she has had through her work in a local residential care home. She often draws connections between her work there and what she is learning in the tech classroom, and is very happy to share those stories with the class.

Clearly deserving of this award, BFUHS and the Elks are proud to have Moriah represent us as a Student of the Month.