Mary W. Davis donates to Ludlow Elementary School

LUDLOW, Vt. – Suzanne Garvey, owner and managing broker of Mary W. Davis Realtor & Associates, presented a check for $2,000 to Courtney McGuire, president of the Ludlow Parent Teacher Group (PTG), to help enable the Winter Ski and Ride Program for students at Ludlow Elementary School (LES), which is a part of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union. The parent teacher group works with parents, teachers, staff, school administrators, and community members to promote the education and welfare of the Ludlow Elementary School children.

The Winter Ski and Ride Program is very popular with the students, since it gives them a chance to participate in outdoor activities at Okemo Mountain. The parent teacher group partners with Okemo Mountain to provide this special activity each winter. It relies upon generous donations to assist with expenses, so that every child can participate at no expense to their family. Interested children should contact Ludlow Elementary School or the parent teacher group to sign up for this year’s six-week program.