Mary Ronning is FMRHS September student of the month

LANGDON, N.H. – Senior Mary Ronning was selected as Fall Mountain Regional High School’s student of the month for September. Mary is the daughter of Tom and Jackie of North Walpole.

Mary was nominated by both the fine arts and guidance departments. She was described as “a great leader within the Fall Mountain community. She is involved with mentoring, very helpful to students and staff alike, the student school board representative, very responsible, and very academic.”

Mary has been an honor roll student her entire time at Fall Mountain. She is fully involved in the Fall Mountain community. She is a member of the band and jazz band, Student Congress, National Honor Society, and is a class officer. She is also on the volleyball and unified basketball teams. Mary has won numerous awards including the Elmira College Key Award, Daughters of the American Revolution Award, and winning first and second in the Voice of Democracy Essay Contest in consecutive years.

Outside of school, Mary volunteers at the Fall Mountain Food Shelf, participated in the highway cleanup, and is an alter server at her local church in addition to working at the Walpole Grocery.

After graduating, Mary plans to continue her education to study early childhood education and English. She hopes to become a primary school teacher. Congratulations, Mary!