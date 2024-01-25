Magris Talc college scholarships

REGION – Magris Talc is now accepting college scholarship applications for the 2024-2025 academic year. Two $2,500 scholarships are available for students of the greater Ludlow area (Springfield, Chester, Andover, Mount Holly, etc.) in their last year of homeschool or high school, who are choosing to pursue either a four-year bachelor’s program degree or two-year technical/trade program.

To qualify, students must be entering a field of study in one of the following disciplines: earth or natural sciences, mining, engineering, environmental studies or management, health and safety, or the industrial trades such as mechanical, electrical, welding, HVAC, and plumbing.

Applicants must submit an essay describing their interest in the field they are entering, how that interest developed, and what their plans are for the future. Essays must be accompanied with a cover letter with all contact information, and submitted to Magris Talc, c/o Scholarship Committee, 73 East Hill Road, Ludlow, VT 05149. The application deadline is April 10.