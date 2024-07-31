Ludlow Rotary seeks home for foreign exchange student

LUDLOW, Vt. – In keeping with its tradition of supporting a foreign exchange student for their senior year of high school, the Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC) is seeking host families for its incoming foreign exchange student.

This year’s exchange student is a young lady who is proficient in the English language, who hopes to play soccer and basketball. She will be attending Green Mountain Union High School, taking advantage of the bus service provided to and from the school. She plans to participate in GMUHS’s Interact Club. Ludlow Rotary is seeking host families for this exchange student.

As LRC rotarian Brigid Sullivan noted, “As a past host of an exchange student, I can vouch that it is a tremendous experience hosting the student, one that lasts long beyond the time in your home.”

Brigid also indicated that every variation of host families in the program is acceptable, including families with kids, without, empty nesters, two moms, two dads, or single parents. The club has previous hosts where the student lived with Rotarians, and some where none of their families were Rotarians. The club needs a safe home for her with a separate dedicated bedroom.

LRC would like to arrange for three families, the first beginning at the end of August until after Thanksgiving, the second family from December through February, and the last host family from then until the end of the school year.