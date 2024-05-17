Ludlow Rotary continues literacy program

LUDLOW, Vt. – Continuing its program of literacy training, the Ludlow Rotary Club (LRC) recently delivered custom-printed books to members of the Cavendish Town Elementary School (CTES).

George Thomson, a LRC Rotarian and former CTES principal, presented the selected books to the first grade CTES class and read the book to them, each book personalized with the student’s name.

He described the book, “School is Fun,” thusly, “In the book, the teacher is doing a special theme on raccoons, and she is going to show the kids a real raccoon in a cage after their study; however, the raccoon has gotten out and the student is the one who finds the raccoon and saves the day with the surprise visit.”

Thomson noted that the kids were delighted with the books, and, when given to them at the end of the presentation, they searched through the script looking for the personalization.

Similar programs sponsored by LRC are conducted in other service areas of the club.

In Mount Holly, Brigid Sullivan is delivering books to students at the Mount Holly Elementary School. The same program is offered in Ludlow, where Sharon Bixby presents books to the Ludlow Elementary School.

This LRC program’s purpose is to provide young readers with books on a periodic basis, to foster an interest in reading and enhance literacy capabilities of young students. The club has been sponsoring this program for over 27 years, “And, based on the success of it, we have no plans to discontinue it,” proffered Thomson.