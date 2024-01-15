Ludlow Elementary receives EpicPromise Grant

LUDLOW, Vt. – Ludlow Elementary School (LES) would like to send a huge, heartfelt thank you to Vail Resorts for awarding us the EpicPromise Grant. As a result of this grant, each class at LES will have school outreach programs from the Grafton Science Museum, Vermont Institute of Natural Science, The Montshire Museum, and Wildlife Encounters, that will come directly to the school. Teachers and students will work directly with program experts from each location on grade level content to enrich classroom learning. We are so grateful and lucky to have the support of Vail Resorts in our community. Thank you for supporting our learning.