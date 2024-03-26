Ludlow American Legion scholarships

LUDLOW, Vt. – Annually, American Legion Ballard-Hobart Post 36 in Ludlow awards our area youth scholarships, and we would like to encourage 2024 seniors to apply. Students in Ludlow, Mount Holly, Cavendish/Proctorsville, and Plymouth are eligible. Complete and mail your high school’s general application to Ballard-Hobart Post 36, 135 Main Street, Ludlow, VT 05149, Attn: Scholarship Chairman/Scott Stevens, and list any direct veteran family members. For more information, email lstevens@vermontel.net.