Ludlow American Legion scholarships

LUDLOW, Vt. – Ballard-Hobart Post #36 American Legion is pleased to announce that we will continue to support our local area youth in providing scholarships for their college and technical school continued education. These scholarships are available to students living in Ludlow, Mount Holly, Cavendish, and Plymouth. We ask that students complete their high school’s general scholarship application, list any family members that have served in the military, and submit by May 15 to the scholarship chairman at lstevens@vermontel.net, or mail to Ballard-Hobart Post #36, 133 Main Street, Ludlow, VT 05149, Attn: Scholarship Chairman.