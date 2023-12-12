Leland and Gray Project Based Learning Festival

TOWNSHEND, Vt. – Leland and Gray Union Middle and High School invites the public to its biannual Project Based Learning Festival on Wednesday, Dec. 20, from 9:35 a.m. – 11:45 a.m., at the school campus. The Festival will begin at 9:35 a.m., in the school gymnasium, with a performance by Leland and Gray’s School of Rock project group, and video presentations from the Humans of Windham County project group. At 10:10 a.m., visitors will be led through the school building by student tour guides to see what project based learning has been happening over the semester. There will be an array of projects for festivalgoers to engage with, including plastic made out of milk from the Science of Cooking group; Rebel Responders, a group working with VEMSA to develop emergency first responder skills; the planning and hosting of the Townshend Pumpkin Festival; cooking with locally sourced Vermont foods; fundraising for the Journey Away spring semester exploring food and culture in Vermont, the U.S. South, Vietnam, and France; creating new worlds through Dungeons and Dragons; student-led passion projects; and much more. Weather dependent, the festival will conclude at 11:30 a.m. on the soccer fields with a rocket launch, designed and built by students. Come see the creativity and innovation of this year’s Leland and Gray middle and high school students.