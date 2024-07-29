Kurn Hattin welcomes new principal

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Kurn Hattin Homes for Children (KHH) is pleased to announce Amanda Tyrrell as the new principal.

Tyrrell brings significant experience in both teaching and leadership in the Vermont public school system. Her background includes a Bachelor of Arts summa cum laude in elementary education, and an Master of Education in school leadership. Most recently she served as acting principal at Elm Hill School in Springfield, Vt.

“Kurn Hattin’s approach to education reflects my passions for authentic, hands-on learning, place-based education, and social-emotional development,” says Tyrrell, adding, “I have always found tremendous satisfaction in helping students who come from families facing hardship or adversity develop strategies for their own success.”

As a leader, Tyrrell firmly believes in collaboration and shared decision-making with faculty, staff, and, yes, students, saying it is important to encourage children to acquire some intrinsic motivation and take ownership of their educational paths. She says she chose to move from teaching into administration so that she could have a positive impact on all the students in a school, not just the ones in her classroom.

“There needs to be trust among all parties,” says Tyrrell. “In my experience, the best way to develop that trust is through open conversations about what works well and what can be improved.” She sees her role as helping to guide the development of sustainable advancements — not merely band-aids, she says, but improvements that last.

“I had always heard amazing things about Kurn Hattin,” says Tyrrell, who has had several former students attend the school. “The people here do wonderful, important work.” She hopes to become a positive addition to those efforts, and help children thrive intellectually, socially, and emotionally.

Tyrrell, who is a mother of three, has been active as a team coach in soccer and basketball, a volunteer for the Boy Scouts and a number of area churches, as well as a volunteer for the Ludlow and Cavendish flood recovery efforts. She is also an accomplished musician who received a scholarship to the University of Arkansas to pursue a vocal major, with piano and clarinet as part of her studies.

She lives and works on the family’s small farm with her husband Dan, whose family has deep roots in Vermont. Members of Dan’s family live nearby, running their own farms. Together, the extended Tyrrell family is proud to work together and support each other in every way.

Tyrrell is looking forward to bringing that spirit of collaboration to her role as school principal at the Kurn Hattin Homes for Children. “Everyone here has been incredibly welcoming,” she says. “I am truly looking forward to building a strong sense of community that is focused on providing an excellent and equitable education for every child we serve.”