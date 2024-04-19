Kurn Hattin students tour Colonial Theater and Showroom

KEENE, N.H. – Kurn Hattin Homes for Children is proud to continue their new Career Awareness Program (CAP) with a visit to the Colonial Performing Arts Center and Showroom, located in downtown Keene. CAP is designed to introduce the Homes’ eighth graders to a diverse array of local businesses and organizations, so that their experiences in real world settings might positively influence and guide future educational choices and professional career paths.

The tour was hosted by the Colonial’s Sam Mathewes Clark, director of development, and Greg Pregent, rental manager, who began the visit in the recently renovated main lobby. After visiting the front of the house and learning about the Colonial’s 100-year history, the students were ushered to the back of the house, where they had an opportunity to learn about the diverse roles, responsibilities, tools, and technology that go into bringing a live performance to the stage.

Next stop, Showroom. A recently renovated, smaller venue behind the main building, Showroom is a versatile space that hosts live performances, private functions, and films. On this day, Showroom aired a short film created by students in the Kurn Hattin Homes’ SmartLab under the direction of the Homes’ SmartLab facilitator Ben Weiner. By all accounts, it was exciting for the students to see their vision become a reality that was projected larger than life onto the big screen.

Vicky Pittman, director of education and community engagement for the Colonial Performing Arts Center, joined Greg and the students in the Showroom balcony for a brief Q and A following the student film and other venue previews. Regarding the visit, she said, “The Colonial is pleased to support educators by giving them access to outreach and engagement that supports curriculum. Our goal is for the students to learn how the careers they’re interested in translate into the ‘real’ world, and how the creative and business end of the business work together to make a project really come to life.”

The reviews are in, and it’s unanimous…two thumbs up for the Colonial Performing Arts Center and the Career Awareness Program.

The Career Awareness Program has plans to visit a wide variety of local participating businesses and organizations, including Len-Tex Corporation, Whitney Brothers, Fireworks Restaurant, Savings Bank of Walpole, Badger Balm, the Keene Beauty Academy, RE/MAX Town and Country, Monadnock Community Hospital, with other destinations in the planning stages. If you would like to discuss adding your organization to the Career Awareness Program, please contact Lorie Rogers at 802-721-6917 or lrogers@kurnhattin.org.