Kurn Hattin student receives VFW Patriot’s Pen Award

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Each year students in grades 6-8 enter the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest, expressing their views on patriotism.

In November 2020, Kurn Hattin Homes’ eighth grader Anthony Davis was the first place winner at the local VFW Post 1034 Carl M. Dessaint and Auxiliary. He advanced to district level judging, where he was recently honored with a certificate and prize for placing Second Place in District 1. Davis also earned distinction and was recognized as an outstanding young person of the future. His essay will move into state level judging.

Well done, Anthony, and congratulations!

For more information, go to www.kurnhattin.org.