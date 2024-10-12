Kurn Hattin hosts annual Adopt-a-Cottage event

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Wonderful things happen when friends and family gather around the dinner table, and that was certainly the case at Kurn Hattin Homes’ annual Adopt-a-Cottage event this month.

The evening provided Kurn Hattin’s family of children and staff an opportunity to express their gratitude to the sponsors who support the cottages. It also gave sponsors the chance to spend quality time with the children and visit the six cottages on campus.

Guests enjoyed ice-breaking activities and dinner with the children they sponsor, fostering warm interactions. One standout activity – a communal art project – sparked lively conversations and produced artwork that will be displayed in the cottages as a special keepsake of the evening.

Following dinner, sponsors visited their adopted cottages, accompanied by the children and their houseparents. They shared dessert, learned about the children’s daily lives, and saw firsthand how their contributions positively impact cottage life.

“The girls took us on a tour of Maysilles Cottage. They were all so proud to show us around, and of how neat and clean they keep it,” said Mascoma Bank area manager Cat LiVolsi. “The best part of the evening for me, though, was getting outside and joining the girls for a good laugh on the playground. We were pushed on the swings, we played in leaf piles, and we were able to ‘hang out’ and be kids with the kids.”

Mike Chelstowski, a longtime member of Keene’s Elm City Rotary (ECR), reflected on the event and said, “The ECR main focus in its community service is to help children. It’s rewarding to see how well the kids are cared for, how appreciative everyone is, and how the kids, who may be shy at first, warm up to us.

“The world should know that Kurn Hattin Homes is a beautiful facility, with caring staff who provide the kids with structure and warmth in a safe environment,” he added.

Echoing the supportive sentiment, LiVolsi said, “It’s important that Kurn Hattin receives as much support from the community as possible to ensure that the children who arrive there are provided with what they need to succeed in life.”

The Adopt-a-Cottage program provides funds for essential needs and special projects each year. This year, donations will help furnish bookshelves and reading materials for the cottage libraries, enriching the children’s learning environment.

Thank you to the sponsors who support the Kurn Hattin Homes Adopt-A-Cottage program: Diane and Luke Bazin, Cota & Cota, Keene Elm City Rotary, Mascoma Bank, Savings Bank of Walpole, Streeter Contractors LLC, and Dave and Lisa Therrien.

For more information about the Adopt-a-Cottage program, please contact Kim Fine at kfine@kurnhattin.org or 802-721-6914.