Kurn Hattin Homes launches Career Awareness Program

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Kurn Hattin Homes for Children is proud to announce their new Career Awareness Program, which is designed to introduce the Homes’ eighth graders to a diverse array of local businesses and organizations, so that their experiences in real world settings might positively influence and guide future educational choices and professional career paths.

The first official destination for the students in the Career Awareness Program (CAP) was at Subaru of Keene. The visit ticked all the boxes. Hosted by Justin Tyler, service and parts director, and Anthony Hart, senior master technician and shop foreman, the tour included stops in the sales showroom, as well as the service area. The students were introduced to a variety of career opportunities, and the educational background and skillsets required to successfully pursue those jobs. They also learned that there’s a place for all people in the auto industry; people who have earned a GED, those who have earned an advanced college degree, and everyone in between.

Bob Swartz, vice president and CEO of the Fenton Family Dealerships and organizer of the CAP visit, said, “Introducing students to the auto industry provides them with valuable insights into various aspects of technology, innovation, economics, and sustainability, preparing them for future careers and enabling them to make informed decisions as consumers and global citizens.”

Jeff Lubas, general manager at Subaru of Keene, concurred, “We are so grateful to be able to have a positive impact on someone’s future.” Then, referring to the changing population of the auto industry, he told the students that every year more and more women are getting in to the business, both in sales and service.

In fact, one of the highlights of the visit was meeting service technician Meagan Sherman. She’s proof positive for the Homes’ students that all are welcome in every area of the auto industry. Toward the CAP goals, it’s this type of eye-opening experience and heightened awareness that will help prepare Kurn Hattin Homes’ graduates for futures with limitless potential.

The Career Awareness Program has plans to visit a wide variety of local participating businesses and organizations, including the Colonial Theatre and Showroom, Len-Tex Corporation, Whitney Brothers, Fireworks Restaurant, Savings Bank of Walpole, Badger Balm, the Keene Beauty Academy, RE/MAX Town & Country, and Monadnock Community Hospital, with other destinations in the planning stages. If you would like to discuss adding your organization to the Career Awareness Program, please contact Lorie Rogers at 802-721-6917 or lrogers@kurnhattin.org.