Kurn Hattin congratulates essay contest winners

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Each year students in grades 6-8 enter the VFW’s Patriot’s Pen youth essay contest, expressing their views on patriotism. For the 25th consecutive year, Kurn Hattin students have swept the regional awards at the VFW Post 1034 Carl M. Dessaint and Auxiliary.

This year’s top finishers in the 2020 VFW Patriot’s Pen essay contest were all eighth graders. The first place winner was Anthony Davis and tied for second place were Deja Nasta and Ryan Nguyen. Davis’s essay will move into district level judging.

Kurn Hattin would like to thank the Post and the Auxiliary for their continued support of our youth. Congratulations Anthony, Deja, and Ryan!

For more information, go to www.kurnhattin.org.