Kurn Hattin Career Awareness Program visits Monadnock Media Group

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Kurn Hattin Homes for Children launched the second year of its Career Awareness Program (CAP) with an exciting field trip to the Monadnock Media Group offices in Keene, N.H. The highlight of the visit was a stop at the WKNE studio, where students joined local radio personalities Steve Hamel and Teri Erickson live on air during the “Steve & Teri Morning Show.”

The visit was planned as a behind-the-scenes tour of the broadcasting and recording studios, to help students understand the many skills and people it takes to run a radio station. The children were thrilled to be welcomed on air, where they got the opportunity to interact with the hosts, speak on the radio, and even record messages, including an a cappella version of the Vermont state song, “These Green Mountains.”

Steve Hamel, station and operations manager and WKNE program director, shared his journey with the students, explaining how he started as an unpaid intern at 17, and turned his passion for broadcasting into a rewarding career. He encouraged the students to pursue their interests, noting that with focus and hard work, they too could achieve their career goals.

“I always knew I wanted to be on the radio, and I worked my way up from the bottom,” Hamel told the students. “It’s great to see young people interested in this field and all that’s involved with making a radio station run.”

Amanda Tyrrell, Kurn Hattin Homes school principal, was one of the adults who accompanied the students on the field trip. She emphasized the value of this hands-on experience, stating, “Now, whenever our kids turn on the radio, they’ll have a much deeper understanding of what goes on behind the scenes. That’s exactly what we’re hoping to accomplish – creating a broader vision of the many career opportunities available to them.”

The Monadnock Media Group, committed to being “customer-focused and community-driven,” supports various local organizations, and was eager to add Kurn Hattin Homes to its list of partnerships. On-air personality Teri Erickson echoed this sentiment, saying, “It’s very important for us to stay connected to the community we serve. That’s what we’re all about.”

Career exploration trips, such as this one to WKNE, are great student motivators. They open young minds to new ideas, and encourage them to think about where their paths forward might lead. Upcoming CAP visits are planned at Keene State College, Subaru of Keene, Fireworks Restaurant, Savings Bank of Walpole, the Colonial Performing Arts Center, Keene Beauty Academy, and RE/MAX Town & Country, with other destinations in the planning stages. If your organization is interested in hosting a CAP visit, please contact Lorie Rogers at 802-721-6917 or lrogers@kurnhattin.org.