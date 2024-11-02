Kurn Hattin announces staff appointments

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Kurn Hattin Homes for Children is proud to welcome several new staff members in the third quarter of 2024. These highly qualified individuals bring a wealth of experience and expertise, reinforcing Kurn Hattin’s commitment to nurturing a compassionate and enriching environment for the children it serves. The addition of these new team members strengthens the focus on delivering the highest quality academic and residential programs. Their contributions will further enhance the cohesive and supportive environment Kurn Hattin Homes strives to maintain, ensuring that each child has the opportunity to grow and succeed.

Terry Andrews has been promoted to the position of admissions coordinator. Andrews, who has been with Kurn Hattin Homes for nine years, will serve as a vital link between the organization and the public, educating community referral sources throughout New England about the services and resources Kurn Hattin has to offer children and families in need of assistance. Terry says, “I’m extremely passionate about the homes’ mission, so this job is an extension of my commitment, and an absolute pleasure.”

Debbie Barreau has joined the residential staff as a houseparent. Barreau says, “What drew me to Kurn Hattin Homes is the deep commitment to providing a nurturing and supportive environment for children. I’m looking forward to getting to know the kids, building meaningful connections, and having fun as we create a positive and loving home together.”

Deborah Billings has accepted the position of Kurn Hattin Homes nurse. Having recently relocated from Rhode Island, Billings says, “Kurn Hattin is where I want to be. The first time I visited the campus, it felt like the right fit. It’s a beautiful setting with all the right reasons for me to be here, helping children grow into healthy, confident young people.”

Jason Dumaine has joined the residential staff as a houseparent. He comes to Kurn Hattin from the Milton Hershey School in Pennsylvania, and says that his previous experience as a houseparent has prepared him well for the position at Kurn Hattin. Dumaine is looking forward to making a positive impact on the children who call Kurn Hattin home.

Brian Jordan has joined the maintenance department, with responsibilities that include maintaining the campus grounds.

Dylan Otto has accepted a part-time position in the maintenance department, working as a custodian in the Mayo Center, Kurn Hattin’s academic school building.

Renee Phelps has accepted the position of administrative assistant in the Mayo Center. Phelps, who has worked in the school system for 25 years, says, “Not only was I drawn to the beautiful campus, I’m looking forward to seeing the children on a daily basis and learning more about aspects of Kurn Hattin that make living and learning here so special for the children.”

Kaitlyn Weber has started the new academic year at Kurn Hattin teaching third and fourth grade students. Weber, who has a background in the Vermont public school system, says, “The staff leadership is so supportive, and I’m looking forward to the wonderful things we can do together for our students.”

To learn more about employment opportunities at Kurn Hattin Homes, please visit www.kurnhattin.org/employment-opportunities.