Kindergarten registration for WNESU

WINDHAM COUNTY, Vt. – If you live in Rockingham, Westminster, Athens, Grafton, or Saxtons River, it’s time to register your child for kindergarten. Please visit www.wnesu.org‘s Family Resources tab, then choose “Kindergarten Registration” and access each elementary schools’ online registration form. Students must be 5 years old by Sept. 1, 2023.

Families who would like to request paper copies can contact Windham Northeast Supervisory Union’s individual elementary schools, with contact information at www.wnesu.org.

Registration paperwork should be returned by the first week of April 2023.