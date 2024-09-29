Kim Fine of Kurn Hattin earns CFRE Recertification

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – Kurn Hattin Homes is proud to announce that director of annual fund and special projects Kim Fine has once again earned recertification as a certified fundraising executive (CFRE) through CFRE International. Fine has held this prestigious credential since 2006, placing her among an elite group of more than 7,700 professionals worldwide who have achieved this designation.

The CFRE credential is a mark of excellence in the fundraising field, representing a dedication to upholding the highest standards of professional practices. To earn this certification, individuals must meet stringent CFRE International criteria, which includes a history of professional experience, education achievements, and proven fundraising success. Additionally, recipients must pass a rigorous exam that tests their knowledge and skills, and they must agree to adhere to strict guidelines set in the Accountability Standards and the Donor Bill of Rights.

“Attaining and maintaining the CFRE credential signifies my competence and commitment to fundraising standards and ethics,” says Fine. “This commitment is especially important, since 95% of Kurn Hattin Homes funding comes from the generosity of individuals.”

Demonstrating high professional integrity is essential to sustaining our mission to provide children with a safe, caring environment where they can live, learn, and thrive.”

Fine’s dedication to professional development is crucial in fostering trust among supporters, and plays a vital role in securing resources necessary to sustain Kurn Hattin Homes.

Since 1981, CFRE has set standards for fundraising professionals. As the only globally recognized fundraising certification, CFRE indicates professionalism, confidence, and ethics. It is how today’s fundraiser shows accountability, service, and commitment to making a difference for good. The CFRE certification program is accredited by the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB), and is the only accredited certification for fundraising professionals. For more information visit www.cfre.org.