Kids’ art on display in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Vt. – Ludlow Elementary School and Mount Holly Elementary School present their annual Community Art Show Walk along Main Street in Ludlow, Vt. Each student chose two of their best art pieces from the school year to display. You can take the art walk any day from now until June 8. Their art will be up for two weeks. Several Ludlow businesses generously allowed the art department to adorn their beautiful windows for the community to see and enjoy. Thank you for your support of the arts and student learning.

The businesses at which the students’ art is displayed are The Book Nook, DJ’s Restaurant, Mojo Café, Jeri’s Complete Hair Design, Gamebird, Lucid, Goodman’s American Pie, and Benson’s Chevrolet.