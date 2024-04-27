Kayla Bapp graduates from Snelling Center Early Childhood Institute

NORTH SPRINGFIELD, Vt. – The Snelling Center for Government is pleased to announce that Kayla Bapp of North Springfield has graduated from the Early Childhood Leadership Institute. The Class of 2024 celebrated with family members, colleagues, and friends in attendance at graduation on April 13, at Burke Mountain Resort.

Bapp is currently the PCC specialist at the Springfield Area Parent Child Center. As a participant in the Early Childhood Leadership Institute (ECLI), Bapp joined 21 other leaders from around the state for a unique series of six overnight sessions designed to foster meaningful relationships and explore some of the most important issues facing early childhood care and education in Vermont. With session themes including personal leadership adaptation, complex systems thinking, public policy and advocacy, and use of data, the program challenges and supports participants to develop self-awareness, and acquire knowledge and skills that result in strong, effective leadership and thoughtful action.

With Graduation as the culmination of the ECLI journey, this year’s keynote address was delivered by Jubilee McGill, legislator from Addison County. McGill reflected on the landscape of early childhood care in Vermont, and the importance of this profession and leadership in the field. She thanked the cohort for their work and leadership.

The Class of 2024 is the sixth graduating class, and Bapp now joins a professional network of over 1,000 Vermont Leadership Network alumni, including more than 150 ECLI graduates who are positively influencing Vermont’s future for children and families.

To learn more about the Early Childhood Leadership Institute and the Snelling Center’s other professional development programs, please visit www.snellingcenter.org, or call 802-859-3090.