Green Mountain Alumni Association cancels 2021 Alumni Weekend

CHESTER, Vt. – The Chester Green Mountain Union High School Alumni Association announced recently that they will be canceling all Alumni Weekend festivities for 2021 because of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Alumni Association director Jon Clark says that Alumni Weekend will be back next year with full festivities, including the parade and banquet. They will also celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the classes of 1970, ’71, and ’72 in 2022.

Clark states that there are multiple Alumni Association officer positions open and to call 802-353-6043 for more information about how you can help.

“We continue to need your support for the Chester Green Mountain Alumni,” Clark says. “We’ve been serving the community and students since 1899, and our scholarships for students will continue as always.”

The Alumni Association extends their congratulations to the graduating class of 2021 and looks forward to welcoming them, as well as the classes of 2020 and 2022, next year. “Congratulations as well to the state championship Green Mountain boys’ basketball team,” Clark adds. “We will see you next year.”

Donations to the Alumni Association are welcome at P.O. Box 882, Chester, VT 05143.