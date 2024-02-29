GMUHS educators cultivate compassion and empathy

CHESTER, Vt. – In February 2023, Sweethearts & Heroes spent two incredible days with students at Green Mountain Union High School (GMUHS). A year later, Sweethearts & Heroes returned to focus on educators.

On Feb. 13, Sweethearts & Heroes director and founder Tom Murphy offered a training for about 30 GMUHS educators. Sweethearts & Heroes is a student empowerment and empathy activation team that aims to prevent bullying and suicide with a focus on the basic components of social-emotional learning (SEL).

Sweethearts & Heroes offers a profound, engaging signature presentation that calls for HOPE (Hold On, Possibilities Exist), empathy, and action; Circle, which is built on the ancient ritual of communicating in a circle to build empathy; and BRAVE Buddies, which trains older students in bully drills that they, in turn, teach to students in lower grades.

The Sweethearts & Heroes team is Tom Murphy, director and founder, of St. Albans, Vt.; retired U.S. Army Sgt. Rick Yarosh, a HOPE expert and motivational speaker from New York who was burned severely while serving in Iraq; and Pat Fish, BRAVE and Circle leader.

Murphy’s return to GMUHS this month focused on Circle trainings for educators (for more on Circle, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q286yIL9L1E). Heather Gottlob, Sweethearts & Heroes affective educator, co-facilitated the trainings with Murphy.

Last November, Fish worked on Circles for two days at GMUHS. Benson’s Chevrolet Inc. in Ludlow sponsored those events, and Sweethearts & Heroes’ work at GMUHS in February 2023.

“This is a program we are very proud to sponsor,” said George Benson of Benson’s Chevrolet Inc. “Anything we can do to help support our schoolchildren is what it’s all about. We all want joy and happiness, and it starts with our young children and adults. Growing up in today’s world is very challenging for all our children, as we all know. Sweethearts & Heroes provides an extra opportunity for our children, so they don’t get ‘left in the dark.’ The feedback we’ve received from teachers confirms that Sweethearts & Heroes is truly helping our community.”

Circle is one of the oldest human connection practices in history, stretching back more than 400,000 years. By definition, a Circle is a secure space created to invite the sharing of stories, perspectives, and emotions. It is designed so that everyone can see and hear each other. It also requires mutual consensus to listen and, often in sequence, respond to a central question. The Circle format has no beginning and no end, and no one is in a position of prominence, which serves to encourage individuals to speak honestly about their feelings and beliefs.

“Circle is an opportunity for amazing stories to be shared and heard,” Fish said. “Amazing isn’t good or bad. Some amazing stories I’ve heard are heartbreaking, others are heartwarming, and others are hilarious. But every single one of us has an amazing story, because we all have unique experiences. Circle allows everyone the chance to share those stories and, more importantly, to practice listening so that we can learn from others’ amazing stories. Also, there are various social-emotional skills practiced in Circle. What sets us apart? We make it fun. Everywhere we go, there’s a thirst for Circle from students of all ages, social groups, and backgrounds. They want to connect further with the people around them. Circle is a vehicle for that.”

“At GMUHS, we value not only excellence in academics, but the skills needed to be part of a community,” said Allyson Oswald, GMUHS school counselor. “These skills include listening to one another, understanding each other’s perspective, learning from one another with communication and collaboration at the center. Circles are a way for us to teach these skills. We are grateful for the dynamic training offered by Sweethearts & Heroes, and hope our partnership continues into the future.”

For more than 16 years, Sweethearts & Heroes has presented what Murphy calls “‘the ‘stop, drop and roll’ of bullying” to more than 2.5 million students in school districts from New England to Hawaii, and north into Canada. Sweethearts & Heroes also tailors its presentations and workshops for businesses, nonprofits and civic groups. Murphy said, “We go where we’re needed. That’s what heroes do.”

In 2021, Sweethearts & Heroes released “13 Pillows for Affective Teachers,” a novel that covers the themes of HOPE, empathy, and action in the Sweethearts & Heroes curriculum. “13 Pillows” is based on real students and teachers that Sweethearts & Heroes has encountered. Murphy cowrote the book with Brian McKeon of New York. “13 Pillows” is available on Amazon. Digital or printed copies are available upon request. The audiobook is on Audible.

Sweethearts & Heroes has also created The HOPE Classroom, a digital subscription service designed for various grade levels and different school sizes. This value-packed offering can allow Sweethearts & Heroes to be in every school in the U.S. For more information, visit www.thehopeclassroom.com.