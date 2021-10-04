GMUHS Class of 2024 thanks community for successful fundraiser

CHESTER, Vt. – The Green Mountain Union High School Class of 2024, currently 10th graders, would like to thank the families and businesses that supported our successful Caramel Apple fundraiser at the Chester Festival Sept. 18 and 19.

Smitty’s Chester Market and Black River Produce generously donated apples. Melissa Howe made her Endless Creations Studio available and headed a work crew for our premade items. Several families donated caramel, toppings, and supplies for the booth in addition to the student volunteers who worked throughout the weekend.

Finally, thank you to the Chester Festival Committee for organizing the event and making booth space available to our class.

Written by Julie Parah and Audrey Block, advisors for the Green Mountain Class of 2024