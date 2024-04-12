GMUHS Alumni Spring Fling Dance

CHESTER, Vt. – The CHS-GMUHS Alumni Committee is holding a Spring Fling Dance on Saturday, April 20, at The American Legion in Chester. Admission is paid at the door, and it’s sure to be a fun night for all.

DJ and alumnus Paul Stoddard will play all the good songs.

Please join us to help raise money for the upcoming Alumni Parade. We also plan to have t-shirts available to purchase and/or to order, a 50-50 drawing, and who knows what else?

If you can’t make it, donations are always appreciated – send your check to CHS-GMUHS Alumni Association, P.O. Box 882, Chester, VT 05143.

We welcome everyone 21 and older, not just alumni.