Giving Tuesday Matching Challenge Opportunity

LUDLOW, Vt. – We are excited to announce an anonymous donor has generously offered to match donations up to $10,000!! This brings our total matching fund to $12,000. This is a wonderful opportunity for your donation of any amount to be doubled. This offer is only good for our Giving Tuesday Campaign through Nov. 29. These “doubled” donations will greatly help our campaign and will show your support from our community. If you have been waiting for the right time to donate to the cause, this is it! As of now we have raised $2,962.00, which will be 100% matched. Thank you so very much for those who have generously given already. Below are just a few comments by some of the students about why they appreciate the Expeditionary School at Black River:

“I appreciate getting to do things I never thought I’d do – silver fabrication, basket weaving and field trips have unlocked thoughts about my potential” Grade 9

“I like that we get outside and are not always on devices.” Grade 7

“I like that when I work with my dad at his plumbing company, I get credit for what I am learning there.” Grade 9

Donations can be made through our Network For Good page linked with the ‘GT2022’ button at the right or through our website’s Donate Button. Mail in checks also accepted. Thanks again for your support!