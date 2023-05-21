FMSF seeks donations for upcoming year

ALSTEAD, N.H. – The Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund (FMSF) Board is requesting donations from local businesses and families, to help support scholarships for students in the 2024-2025 school year. The fundraising window will run through June 17, and culminate during Fall Mountain Regional High School’s graduation weekend. Note, Scholarships recipients for this upcoming 2023-2024 school year will be announced on June 1.

For over 53 years, scholarships facilitated and administered by the FMSF have been provided by generous contributions from community businesses and families who wanted to help young adults with continuing education. With the evolving employment landscape and cost increases among traditional four-year colleges and technical schools, scholarship assistance is critical.

“The Fall Mountain community has been blessed with so many generous community contributors over the years. We are working to make sure continuing education remains an alternative for all those who are aspiring to learn and better themselves and our world,” said Rich Nalevanko, who has been FMSF’s Chairman for over 20 years. “We know that providing access to continuing education is critical to strengthening our local businesses and communities,” added Peter Berger, FMSF’s recently named Chair of Business and Community Development.

Every year, the Fall Mountain Scholarship Fund administers scholarships to students who are pursuing traditional college and technical education programs. FMSF is the oldest running scholarship group at FMRHS, and has administered over $2.5 million over the last 53 years to over 1900 students.

Donations to benefit Fall Mountain community students can be sent to FMSF, INC., 99 Proctor Road, Alstead, NH 03602. FMSF, formerly Dollars for Scholars, is a 501(c)3 nonprofit, and all donations are tax deductible.