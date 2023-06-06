Fletcher Memorial Library summer reading program

LUDLOW, Vt. – Fletcher Memorial Library is thrilled to announce the launch of its 2023 summer reading program, “All Together Now.” This engaging and educational program is designed to foster a love for reading and learning among children and teens of all ages, while emphasizing important values such as kindness, friendship, and unity. This free program will commence on June 19, and end on Aug. 4.

Online registration for the program will begin on June 12, allowing participants to sign up conveniently through the library’s website. This year, the Fletcher Memorial Library has prepared a rich variety of activities and events for all age groups. Families can look forward to a diverse range of programs, including engaging crafts, stimulating STEM activities, interactive family programs, and captivating outdoor story time sessions. The kick-off event will be an outdoor family concert by local musician Sammy B, June 29, from 1-2 p.m.

One of the highlights of the 2023 summer reading program is the opportunity to participate in summer reading bingo. Participants will be provided with a bingo card that features exciting reading challenges, encouraging them to explore a wide array of genres and authors. Another option for tracking progress is a reading log, allowing participants to keep a record of the books they read throughout the summer.

For more information, and to register for the 2023 summer reading program, please visit the Fletcher Memorial Library’s website at www.fmlnews.org. Be sure to mark your calendars for June 12, when online registration opens, and the program’s official kickoff on June 19.

Fletcher Memorial Library is a beloved community resource located in Ludlow, Vt. Committed to promoting literacy, lifelong learning, and community engagement, the library offers a wide range of services and programs for all age groups. From traditional book lending to innovative educational initiatives, the Fletcher Memorial Library strives to meet the diverse needs of its patrons.