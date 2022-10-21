Fall Sports Schedule, Oct. 20-29

REGION – Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.

Thursday, Oct. 20 –

Boys Soccer

Fall Mountain at Kearsarge Regional, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Kearsarge Regional at Fall Mountain, 6 p.m.

GMUHS at White River Valley, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Woodstock Union, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21 –

Boys Football

Mount Mansfield at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Fall Mountain, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Bellows Falls at Twin Valley, 6 p.m.

Stratton Mountain at GMUHS, 4 p.m.

Mt. St. Joseph at Springfield, 6 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Windsor at Leland and Gray, 4 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22 –

Girls Soccer

Bellows Falls at Fair Haven Union, 11 a.m.

Girls Field Hockey

Bellows Falls at Burr and Burton, 11 a.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29 –

Cross Country

State Championship at Thetford Academy, 9 a.m.

Boys Football

Fall Mountain at Campbell, 12 p.m.