Fall Sports Schedule, Oct. 20-29

REGION – Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools' athletic department websites.
Thursday, Oct. 20 –
Boys Soccer
Fall Mountain at Kearsarge Regional, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Kearsarge Regional at Fall Mountain, 6 p.m.
GMUHS at White River Valley, 4 p.m.
Springfield at Woodstock Union, 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21 –
Boys Football
Mount Mansfield at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Fall Mountain, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Bellows Falls at Twin Valley, 6 p.m.
Stratton Mountain at GMUHS, 4 p.m.
Mt. St. Joseph at Springfield, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Windsor at Leland and Gray, 4 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22 –
Girls Soccer
Bellows Falls at Fair Haven Union, 11 a.m.
Girls Field Hockey
Bellows Falls at Burr and Burton, 11 a.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29 –
Cross Country
State Championship at Thetford Academy, 9 a.m.
Boys Football
Fall Mountain at Campbell, 12 p.m.