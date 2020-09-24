Fall sports schedule, Oct. 1-10

REGION – Fall sports are back. Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.

THURSDAY, OCT. 1 –

Boys Soccer

Brattleboro at Leland& Gray, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Springfield at Long Trail, 4 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 2 –

Boys Soccer

Mill River at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.

Field Hockey

Bellows Falls at Brattleboro, 6 p.m.

Football

Bellows Falls at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Mascoma Valley at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.

Oxbow at Springfield, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Bellows Falls at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Rivendell at Leland & Gray, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Woodstock, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 3 –

Cross Country

Burr & Burton at Bellows Falls, 11 a.m.

Boys Soccer

Mascoma Valley at Fall Mountain, 10 a.m.

Field Hockey

Bellows Falls at Burr & Burton, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Fall Mountain at Mascoma Valley, 10 a.m.

MONDAY, OCT. 5 –

Boys Soccer

Green Mountain at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.

Lebanon at Fall Mountain, 6 p.m.

Field Hockey

Springfield at Woodstock, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Fall Mountain at Lebanon, 4 p.m.

Mill River at Springfield, 6 p.m.

TUESDAY, OCT. 6 –

Boys Soccer

Bellows Falls at Springfield, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Bellows Falls at Leland & Gray, 4 p.m.

Cross Country

Leland & Gray at Springfield, 4:45 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7 –

Boys Soccer

Fall Mountain at Newport, 4 p.m.

Field Hockey

Hartford at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.

Football

Windsor at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Green Mountain at Brattleboro, 6 p.m.

Newport at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.

THURSDAY, OCT. 8 –

Boys Soccer

Green Mountain at Windsor, 4 p.m.

Springfield at Leland & Gray, 4 p.m.

Field Hockey

Keene at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.

Springfield at Brattleboro, 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, OCT. 9 –

Boys Soccer

Green Mountain at Springfield, 4 p.m.

Leland & Gray at Mill River, 4 p.m.

Newport at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.

Football

Springfield at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Fall Mountain at Newport, 4 p.m.

Windsor at Green Mountain, 4 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCT. 10 –

Boys Soccer

Green Mountain at Woodstock, 4 p.m.

Otter Valley at Bellows Falls, 11 a.m.

Cross Country

Bellows Falls at Rutland, 10 a.m.

Field Hockey

Brattleboro at Bellows Falls, 1 p.m.

Springfield at Burr & Burton, 12 p.m.

Football

Bellows Falls at Windsor, 1 p.m.

Fall Mountain at Newport, 1:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Bellows Falls at Leland & Gray, 3 p.m.