Fall sports schedule, Oct. 1-10

REGION – Fall sports are back. Game schedules are subject to change. For more information about an individual game or team, go to the schools’ athletic department websites. If you would like to submit sports news or photos from a recent game, please email editor@vermontjournal.com.
THURSDAY, OCT. 1 –
Boys Soccer
Brattleboro at Leland& Gray, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Springfield at Long Trail, 4 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 2 –
Boys Soccer
Mill River at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Bellows Falls at Brattleboro, 6 p.m.
Football
Bellows Falls at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Mascoma Valley at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.
Oxbow at Springfield, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Bellows Falls at Green Mountain, 4:30 p.m.
Rivendell at Leland & Gray, 4 p.m.
Springfield at Woodstock, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 3 –
Cross Country
Burr & Burton at Bellows Falls, 11 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Mascoma Valley at Fall Mountain, 10 a.m.
Field Hockey
Bellows Falls at Burr & Burton, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Fall Mountain at Mascoma Valley, 10 a.m.
MONDAY, OCT. 5 –
Boys Soccer
Green Mountain at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.
Lebanon at Fall Mountain, 6 p.m.
Field Hockey
Springfield at Woodstock, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Fall Mountain at Lebanon, 4 p.m.
Mill River at Springfield, 6 p.m.
TUESDAY, OCT. 6 –
Boys Soccer
Bellows Falls at Springfield, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Bellows Falls at Leland & Gray, 4 p.m.
Cross Country
Leland & Gray at Springfield, 4:45 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7 –
Boys Soccer
Fall Mountain at Newport, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Hartford at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.
Football
Windsor at Bellows Falls, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Green Mountain at Brattleboro, 6 p.m.
Newport at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.
THURSDAY, OCT. 8 –
Boys Soccer
Green Mountain at Windsor, 4 p.m.
Springfield at Leland & Gray, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Keene at Bellows Falls, 4:30 p.m.
Springfield at Brattleboro, 6 p.m.
FRIDAY, OCT. 9 –
Boys Soccer
Green Mountain at Springfield, 4 p.m.
Leland & Gray at Mill River, 4 p.m.
Newport at Fall Mountain, 4 p.m.
Football
Springfield at Bellows Falls, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Fall Mountain at Newport, 4 p.m.
Windsor at Green Mountain, 4 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCT. 10 –
Boys Soccer
Green Mountain at Woodstock, 4 p.m.
Otter Valley at Bellows Falls, 11 a.m.
Cross Country
Bellows Falls at Rutland, 10 a.m.
Field Hockey
Brattleboro at Bellows Falls, 1 p.m.
Springfield at Burr & Burton, 12 p.m.
Football
Bellows Falls at Windsor, 1 p.m.
Fall Mountain at Newport, 1:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Bellows Falls at Leland & Gray, 3 p.m.