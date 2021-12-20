Expeditionary School to host winter events

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Expeditionary School at Black River is honored to announce several festive winter events in the coming weeks and months with a little something for everyone during this holiday season.

Stemwinder and William Raveis Vermont Properties have partnered together on a signature cocktail whereby each establishment will donate a dollar for every drink sold of the libation, christened “Thyme for a Sparkler,” from now until March 31, 2022.

On Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022 at 7 p.m., Vermont’s own renowned comedian Rusty Dewees, “The Logger,” will host his Vermont-flavored stand-up at Calcutta’s Restaurant, located at the Fox Run Golf Club. Tickets include a light dinner and proceeds will benefit ESBR. A cash bar will also be available courtesy of Calcutta’s. Visit www.esblackriver.org for tickets, which can also be purchased at the door on the night of the event.

Finally, a captivating performance hosted by our own ESBR students will be presented, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at 3 p.m. at the Ludlow Town Hall Heald Auditorium. The performance, titled “We Are Nature,” is possible thanks to a Vermont Arts Council Grant whereby ESBR was able to contract local Broadway artist Susan Haefner for a second year in a row. The event will also tie in local businesses; stay tuned for more details.

ESBR extends a heartfelt thank you to the above establishments for their support, as well as to this community for its faith in local education.

Below is a link to students’ video they wrote, performed, and directed with the help of Black River Innovation Campus in Springfield and Okemo Valley TV in Ludlow. Please take a moment to watch “Through the Eyes of Students” at www.youtube.com/watch?v=V7wXytoYwY8&feature=youtu.be, and visit our GoFundMe page at

If you would like to learn more about the school or get involved, please contact Suzy Buckley, Chair of the Board, at suzy@esblackriver.org, or Kendra Rickerby, Head of School, at kendra@esblackriver.org. Please visit www.esblackriver.org. Donations can be made on the website or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 485, Ludlow, VT 05149.