ESBR thanks Giving Tuesday donors

LUDLOW, Vt. – It is with deep gratitude that the Expeditionary School at Black River (ESBR) announces another successful fundraiser to help support the school. For its Giving Tuesday 2023 Campaign, ESBR once again had several anonymous (“angel”) donors offer a Matching Fund Challenge of up to $7,000 to be doubled. Thanks to the support of many wonderful believers in this cause, ESBR efforts raised $8,688. This means the $7,000 will be donated by the angel donors, bringing the grand total of funds raised for the school from the Giving Tuesday 2023 Campaign to $15,688.

ESBR is extremely grateful both to the Match Challenge donors as well as the numerous generous supporters who made sure this opportunity was achieved. The school continues to communicate updates with the Vermont State Board of Education so as to renew the one-year Independent Approval for next school year; a feat like this is tremendous momentum moving forward. Opportunities such as the Matching Fund Challenge allow the school to expand and thrive, sustaining a school in this community, which has always been a foremost goal. Every bit helps, and everyone’s contributions are visible within a unique setting such as ESBR. Thank you again to everyone for the support, ESBR looks forward to sharing further exciting news in the near future.

Further information on ESBR is available at www.esblackriver.org. If you would like to learn more about the school or get involved, please contact Gary Blodgett, chair of the board, at gblodgett@esblackriver.org or 802-558-3147. The Giving Tuesday 2023 link is available at the Expeditionary Committee Facebook page. Donations can be made on the ESBR website, or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 485, Ludlow, VT 05149.