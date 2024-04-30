ESBR hosts open house for prospective students

LUDLOW, Vt. – With the current school year winding down fast, The Expeditionary School at Black River (ESBR) hosted an open house on the evening of Thursday, April 25, to showcase to prospective families, as well as curious community members, what the school offers, how far it has come, where it will grow, and how it benefits our small community. An intimate gathering, the board and staff in attendance were pleased with the turnout. Current students and families spoke up about their positive experiences, and guests were eager to learn more. Board and staff members also expressed how unique ESBR is, and the role it fulfills for the students is admirably apparent.

Choice-town families can now utilize their education tax dollars for their children at ESBR, and the school is excited for the opportunity to expand and welcome more students and families. ESBR is also offering several scholarships for families outside of choice towns, and home-school families are also welcome to inquire about ESBR, as the expeditionary school model allows for many flexible and creative options for education.

As an independent school, ESBR offers a unique opportunity to utilize funding locally and help the community expand. Providing a specialized and financially viable secondary school option will help the community find ways to thrive. Everyone is invited to get involved. ESBR looks forward to the 2024-2025 school year. Further information on ESBR is available at www.esblackriver.org. If you would like to learn more about the school or get involved, please contact Gary Blodgett, chair of the board, at gblodgett@esblackriver.org, and please visit our website. Donations can be made on the website, or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 485, Ludlow, VT 05149.