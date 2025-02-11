ESBR hosting Super Bingo Fundraiser

LUDLOW, Vt. – For all the bingo enthusiasts, and anyone else who enjoys a fun family event, please join the Expeditionary School at Black River (ESBR) for their upcoming Super Bingo Fundraiser, to help raise money for local education. ESBR’s Super Bingo evening will be held Thursday, Feb. 20, from 6-8 p.m., in the Ludlow Community Center. There is no admission fee, but bingo is pay to play. There will be refreshments, cash prizes, a silent auction, and more. Guests are welcome in at 5:30 p.m. to find a seat and set up. Proceeds help ESBR provide more opportunities to students and families that they might not otherwise experience. Please join us for a fun evening and a great cause.

For further information, please email Chair of the Board Patrick Pullinen at ppullinen@esblackriver.org, or Development Chair Marissa Selleck at mselleck@esblackriver.org; everyone is welcome to reach out. We hope to see you there. ESBR is a nonprofit 501(c)(3). General information for ESBR at www.esblackriver.org.