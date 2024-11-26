ESBR Giving Tuesday

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Expeditionary School at Black River (ESBR) is excited to announce that several supporters are providing a Matching Fund Challenge, totaling $10,400. That means if you help us reach $10,400, then these donors will match with their own personal pledges for a total of at least $20,800 being raised for Giving Tuesday 2024. Remember, proceeds go directly to ESBR, as it is a 501(c)3 nonprofit school; funding helps ESBR continue to provide an authentic education for the children in our community and surrounding area. One such example is to provide funding for students to receive tech school programming, and gain experience in specific trade careers. So please help us reach our goal this giving season. As always, thank you all for your support.