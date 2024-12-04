ESBR extends Giving Tuesday campaign through end of year

LUDLOW, Vt. – As the year is coming to a close, Giving Tuesday offers a global donation opportunity whereby funding campaigns are held to raise much-needed funds for important causes. The Expeditionary School at Black River (ESBR) is excited to announce that this past year, for the third year in a row, several generous donors came forward to offer a Matching Funding Challenge for a combined $10,400 to be doubled, totaling at least $20,800 potentially to go to local education. Although Giving Tuesday is annually the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, (Dec. 3 for 2024), as a nonprofit 501(c)(3), ESBR has extended the campaign through the end of the year, to maximize resources to raise funds that will go directly to the school.

Every year the school serves students from the community and surrounding area, allowing them to stay in town and not have to spend too much of their day driving a far distance and back for school. Staff continues to be a light for students and show them that learning is exciting, while growing and expanding their own horizons as well. Furthermore, the school has provided an affordable option that is financially feasible for this community. ESBR could not do this without the support of community members and supporters near and far, and we hope more will join the cause. Keeping an affordable and flexible school here helps keep the town a thriving community for families and visitors alike. Please take a moment to visit our donation page via our website, and to learn more about ESBR, at www.esblackriver.org/donations.

ESBR has already expanded, as the 2024-2025 school year is almost halfway through, and we look forward to even more growth. Thank you everyone for your continued support. We hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving.

As an independent school, ESBR offers a unique opportunity to utilize funding locally and help the community expand. Providing a specialized and financially viable secondary school option will help the community find ways to thrive. Everyone is invited to get involved. Further information on ESBR is available at www.esblackriver.org. If you would like to learn more about the school or get involved, please contact Patrick Pullinen, chair of the board, at ppullinen@esblackriver.org. Donations can be made on the website, or by mailing a check to P.O. Box 485, Ludlow, VT 05149.