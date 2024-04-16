ESBR accepting students

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Expeditionary School at Black River (ESBR) is now accepting applications for enrollment for the 2024-2025 school year. ESBR is housed in the former Black River High School building, at 43 Main Street in Ludlow, Vt. ESBR is a small, independent school that emphasizes individual support and student interests. Community involvement and field trips are also emphasized. Learning by doing is a key concept for ESBR. Besides regular classes in English, math, social studies, the sciences, the arts, and foreign language, the school supports independent study of student interests.

Interested students in grades 7-12 may apply to ESBR. If the student lives in a choice community, such as Ludlow, Mount Holly, and Weathersfield, the student’s tuition is paid by the state of Vermont. If your child is interested in ESBR and doesn’t live in a choice community, financial scholarships are available.

If attending a local, small, exciting, individual student-based school sounds right for you and your family, please contact ESBR’s Board Chairperson Gary Blodgett at gblodgett@esblackriver.org, and ask for an application . An open house at the school is also happening on Thursday, April 25, at 7 p.m. All are welcome to attend.