End of year activities at ESBR

LUDLOW, Vt. – The Expeditionary School at Black River (ESBR) is happy to announce its Class of 2024. Aaron J. Wynne graduated on June 8. The graduation was held at the school with faculty, family, students, and friends attending. Wynne was also a student at River Valley Technical Center, where he was named Student of the Quarter twice during the school year. Dr. Kendra Rickerby, former head of school, was the guest speaker. Gary Blodgett and Azaiah Allen presented “What I will Miss/Not Miss about AJ.” Head of School Judy Pullinen and Board Chair Gary Blodgett presented the diploma. Wynne will continue his studies in the technology program at River Valley Technical Center next year.

ESBR also held a Celebration Day on the last day of school, June 13. Students read aloud their written interviews of Ludlow areas residents, which was a culmination of a social studies project. People interviewed included Chuck Bostock (AJ Wynne), Sharon Bixby (Lydia Warren), Earl Washburn (Azaiah Allen), Michaelah Lee (Terry Gurdak Carter), Theo Scutt (Liz Lombard), and his great-grandmother (Alan Pratt). Awards were given to students in various areas, and a lunch was enjoyed by students, staff, and guests.

The ESBR Board recognized Judy Pullinen, head of school, and Gary Blodgett, assistant head of school, for their service during the year. Michael Kell will be taking the helm as head of school on July 1. Kell joins ESBR with a wealth of experience as both a school counselor and as an administrator.

ESBR is currently accepting students in grades 7-12 for the 2024-25 school year. Contact Gary Blodgett at gblodgett@esblackriver.org for more information.