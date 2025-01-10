December Elks BFUHS Student of the Month

BELLOWS FALLS, Vt. – It is a pleasure to announce that Olivia Rounds has been named the December Elks Student of the Month for Bellows Falls Union High School (BFUHS). Rounds, a senior, is the daughter of Owen and Amy Rounds of Westminster, Vt.

Rounds is a dedicated and hardworking student who thrives on learning new things and takes great pride in achieving her goals. She consistently gives her all to any task she undertakes, demonstrating a strong commitment to both her education and personal growth.

In addition to excelling in her classes, Rounds is an active participant in the Community Work-Based Learning program, where she gains valuable experience working at various local businesses throughout the week. Her involvement in the program reflects her drive to contribute meaningfully to the community while developing new skills.

Rounds’s positivity and bright smile are contagious, uplifting everyone around her. She fosters a supportive and encouraging environment among her classmates and peers. Her cheerful greetings and great attitude make her a joy to be around and a pleasure to work with.

Rounds is also a dependable and engaged student. She arrives at school each day ready to participate, and rarely misses a day, only being absent when absolutely necessary due to illness or appointments.

A good role model, Rounds is always eager to lend a helping hand, whether in her class, her workplace, or the broader community. Her determination and enthusiasm inspire others, proving that, with dedication and effort, anything is possible.

Beyond school, Rounds is actively involved in her community. She participates in a local bowling league and numerous events in the Bellows Falls and Westminster areas. She has volunteered her time at the Rockingham Library, Community Closet Thrift Store, and Good Buy Store, where she has helped sort and organize donations. Additionally, Rounds has been a proud participant in the Special Olympics for many years, showcasing her determination and spirit.

Rounds is truly an exceptional individual, whose positive attitude, hard work, and community involvement make her a valued member of every group she’s part of. She sets an outstanding example for others, and BFUHS and the Elks are proud to have her represent us as a Student of the Month.