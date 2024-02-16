CTES Sock Drive successful

CAVENDISH, Vt. – Did you know that the most requested item at homeless shelters are socks?

During the entire month of January, the Respect Club, run through the after-school program at Cavendish Town Elementary School (CTES), collected socks for our local emergency shelter in Cavendish, and for Black River Good Neighbor Services. Big and small, yellow and black, wool and cotton, dress and casual, striped and plain, there were 200 pairs collected during the month. The community service club members want to thank the many people who generously donated socks.