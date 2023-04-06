CTES principal Amy Bohren decides not to return next year

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The search is back on at Cavendish Town Elementary School (CTES) for a new principal to start in the 2023-24 school year. Last Wednesday, March 29, Principal Amy Bohren announced her departure, after just over one year in the position.

In an email sent to parents, Bohren communicated that she’d been “doing a lot of reflecting,” and had decided not to return next year. “I am not sure where my life journey will lead me,” Bohren wrote, “but for now, I am taking a pause to be with my family and reflect on where I think my strengths as a professional will lead me.” Bohren is the third CTES principal to resign in the last five years.

Prior to 2020, Principal George Thomson served at CTES for more than 30 years and was awarded the Vermont Elementary Principal of the Year honor for the 2018-19 school year. After Thomson’s retirement Deb Beaupre was hired. Beaupre resigned in June 2020, leading the Two Rivers Supervisory Union (TRSU) to make the decision to have Katherine Fogg, principal of Chester-Andover Elementary School (CAES), step in to head up both schools.

Less than two years later, that decision was reversed, and in March 2022, Bohren was hired. Prior to being offered the job, Bohren participated in an open forum where she provided some details on her 22 years of teaching and school administrative experience, answered questions from the community, and expressed enthusiasm for CTES and its teachers, commenting at the time on how impressed she was by the practices that were in place. “When you walk on this campus, there is a certain feeling that you get. There is a sense of calm and excellence. The teachers are rockin’ it, I have to say.”

Bohren expressed gratitude to CTES parents in her email, writing, “Thank you for embracing me as a newcomer and welcoming me into your community.”

The school is currently interviewing for the position. Superintendent of Schools Lauren Fierman stated via email, “We have begun the search for our next principal who will be a full-time administrator at CTES.”