CTES completes coin drive for St. Jude’s Hospital

CAVENDISH, Vt. – The Cavendish Town Elementary School finished a coin drive last week for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. The kindergarten and first grade decorated the collection cans for each classroom and put out information to advertise it.

The young kids in kindergarten through second grade used their counting, sorting, and math skills to figure out the can totals. There are 69 in-school students currently; and after collecting and counting, the amazing total sent to St. Jude’s to help children was $503.14. Many thanks to students, parents, and staff.